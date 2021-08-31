WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party met for their monthly meeting on Aug. 24 at the picnic shelter in West Jefferson Park.
Chair Ralph Sorrell headed the meeting and began with approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and a treasury report.
Treasurer Steve Panella stated that the party had $2,474 at the end of July. At the time of the meeting, they had $2,469. They gained $100 in contributions and lost $105 in expenses.
The report was approved by the party as well as July’s minutes.
Next up, the party mourned the loss of Lillian Richardson, a long time chair for the party. Lillian passed on Aug. 23. The party voted to donate $100 for her funeral expenses.
“Lillian came to every FDR dinner up until this year. She was a loyal soldier in our cause,” said Sorrell.
Elsie Hall then discussed the Ashe Food Pantry, which she, her husband, Mert, and other party members volunteered for on Monday, Aug. 23. The party then discussed further details on the food pantry and later spoke on their own pantry.
Sorrell reported on July’s SEC meeting on zoom which he attended with Ben Massey.
“It wasn’t very eventful, I wished they had gotten to the main cause of the meeting but the meeting ended at 4:30 p.m. and the agenda was not completed,” said Sorrell. “I hope the party leadership in Raleigh can look further into the rural counties and see what they can do to help us.”
The party then discussed sending a letter to the state to reiterate that the rural areas should not be forgotten. They said that urban areas can turn Democrat, but the rural parties should not be left out.
Sorrell then brought up the party’s food pantry, which has been in talks with Kelley Breiding. Party Member Vicki Randolph previously brought up the idea of having the pantry at the Odd Fellows location in Jefferson, but the party said it may be too exposed.
“It’s kind of exposed so I suggested that we could weatherproof it or build a cover for it,” said Sorrell. “Kelley wants to continue to pursue the Salvation Army location, but we haven’t heard anything since. I think we could build some kind of box around it to protect it, but if we don’t hear anything within the next two weeks, I say we try to go for the Odd Fellows location.”
For new business, the party has recently taken ownership of the trailer they use for the Christmas in July Celebration and Sorrell said they need to find a covered storage location for it. The trailer was previously owned by Ralph and Edith Bare and they have continued to let the Democrats use it for the past few years. With Ralph being unfortunately deceased, Edith has no place to store the trailer and the party said they would take it off her hands so she can have less to worry about.
The party has property they can use temporarily until they can find a stable covered storage space. They will also put a plaque on the trailer in honor of Ralph and Edith Bare.
On Friday, Aug. 27, the party had an ice cream social at the Lucky Strikes concert as a part of the Backstreet concert series. The party said they had a fun time handing out free ice cream to concert-goers.
The party then discussed that postage stamp prices would begin to rise on Aug. 29 from $0.55 to $0.58 and post card stamps will rise from $0.36 and $0.40. The party voted to buy around 100 stamps before prices go up.
Discussion of the Century Club Dinner/Social then came up and the party said that with the recent spike in COVID-19 and the struggle of finding available venues, it would be best to hold off on having one.
Sorrell said that canvassing will begin soon, shortly after Labor Day, so they can go ahead and inform the community on the upcoming election season.
