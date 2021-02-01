JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Over 20 participants tuned in the meeting, which was held virtually as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.
Treasurer LeVonda Clouse presented the party's treasury report. As of Jan. 26, the ending balance was $793.50.
The beginning balance was $2,419.80 and party expenses and donations included $96.30 to Go Postal for sample ballots, a $200 donation to Common Cause, a $1,000 donation to Fair Fight and a $350 donated to Jamie Harrison. Also accounted for in the report was a $20 donation to the Ashe County Democratic Party.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, members of the Ashe County Democratic Party teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help build a house.
According to Habitat President Beth Sorrell, there were six volunteers who showed up to help work inside of the house. Sorrell added that more people had originally signed up to help out on Monday, Jan. 18 for the MLK Day of Service but the event had to be canceled due to inclement weather. However, the smaller group size was ideal due to working in closer quarters and indoors.
Chairman Ralph Sorrell announced that the county convention will be held on April 10.
Also discussed during the meeting was the ACDP's letter that was sent to Congresswoman Virginia Foxx requesting that she resign from the House of Representatives for voting against certifying Pennsylvania's slate for Electors for President Joe Biden.
In the letter, the ACDP says that although they are sincerely grateful Foxx was unharmed during the siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6, they hope she and other members of Congress who questioned the legitimacy of Biden's victory helped fuel the insurgency.
A letter was also sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by the 5th District Democratic Party regarding Foxx's "undignified" behavior.
In the letter they respectfully requested that the House of Representatives conduct an investigation for Ethics Violations regarding Foxx's acts of sedition.
Former Representative for District 93, Ray Russell, was present during the meeting and shared that he plans to retire from teaching at Appalachian State University at the end of the semester. This is his 30th year at ASU. He also shared that he may run in another political race dependent upon what the statewide and nationwide political climate is like at that time.
Russell later reminded everyone said that it is important to condemn bad things regardless of what the political consequences may be.
He alluded to the riots at The Capitol on Jan. 6 and saying that the incident must be condemned.
"I don't care what that does for or against a Trump voter, that has just got to be condemned," Russell said.
He also posed the question of how people would have reacted if Obama were to have made a similar speech and it were Black people who stormed The Capitol.
The meeting ended with a closing remark from Russell with intent to lift everyone's spirits.
"Joe Biden is President and Roy Cooper is Governor," Russell said.
The next meeting of the ACDP will be on Feb. 23.
