WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 28 in the upper shelter at West Jefferson Park.
Chairman Ralph Sorrell provided up update about the Adopt-a-Highway program. After speaking with the NCDOT, Sorrell said Buck Mountain Road from U.S. 221 to Graystone Drive would work and the party will receive the contract in a few weeks.
Concerning the party’s new headquarters location at Ray Russell’s office in Jefferson, Sorell said plans are in order for the location to be open on Saturdays.
Those interested in helping out by volunteering on Saturdays for the month of August were asked to fill out a sign-in sheet at the meeting.
Sorrell shared an update on the FDR dinner, which was discussed at-length at the previous meeting. According to Sorrell, the committee who was in charge of trying to plan an in-person FDR dinner decided it would not be feasible to host the event this year.
However, since the dinner has served as a fundraiser and a social event, Sorrell said it may be possible for the party to host a virtual FDR celebration.
Those in attendance were supportive of this idea and plans are in the works to schedule this event.
He also shared an update concerning yard signs that have been ordered to support candidates. Prices are still undetermined and Sorrell said he plans to order face masks that say “Vote” on them. There are currently no yard signs available for Joe Biden, but Sorrell said he anticipates these to be available once a running mate is announced.
The media committee, which was formed at the last meeting, met to discuss the night of July 27 to come up with ways for the party to get involved in social media. Courtney Hartzog agreed to chair the committee and help set up future meetings.
Sorrell said that he would also like to have a committee formed to help create and circulate traditional print media material.
There have been signs printed for the marquee located at the headquarters for the party to put up that read “Ashe County Democratic Party Headquarters.”
Sorrell said the outdoor meetings have worked well as far as social-distancing and he would like to hold the August meeting at the park in Lansing in an effort to reach other areas in the county.
House Representative for District 93 Ray Russell addressed the crowd for several minutes.
He shared some good news about polling data. According to Russell, Biden was receiving 37 percent of votes in Ashe County. Russell said for his district as whole, Governor Roy Cooper is polling 18 points ahead of Dan Forrest.
”Biden is winning this district by six points; Trump won this district by nine points four years ago,” Russell said. “That is a 15-point swing in Ashe and Watauga County total.”
Russell said he anticipates nation is going to be a part of the biggest blue wave election in a long time.
He encouraged party members not to feel like they are in the minority because they are really in the majority of voters in the area.
”We’ve got 98 days and lots can happen in 98 days, we’ve got to work our tails off,” Russell said.
He continued to say that the Democratic Party has a great shot at making a great majority of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in November.
”North Carolinians favored the scientific, gradual, as healthy as possible approach to getting out of the mess we’re in,” Russell said. “And the other side was just committing political suicide.”
According to Russell, statewide polling shows that Cooper is ahead of Forrest by 20 points in numerous polls.
”Know that we’re on the winning team and we keep the faith, and we keep pounding and every single vote matters,” Russell said.
Prior to adjournment, Sorrell said that the headquarters does need volunteers and it is not confined to only Saturdays as they plan to be open additional days and times in the near future.
People were also encouraged to sign up for both the social media and traditional media committees to share ideas about getting the word out to vote as Election Day draws near.
