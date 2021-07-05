WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party met for its June meeting on June 22 in the shelter at West Jefferson Park. The meeting was lead by Chair Ralph Sorrell and nearly 30 members were in attendance.
The meeting began with a treasurer’s report concluding that the beginning balance was $1,181.31 and the part had a contribution of $385. Expenses included $17.19 so the ending balance sat at $1,549.12. The report was approved by the board.
Sorrell then discussed old business with the party stating that the NCDOT has put up their Adopt-a-Highway signs on the party’s section of West Deep Ford Road in Lansing from Highway 194 to the river.
“We might want to consider holding a clean up before the fall with Keep Ashe Beautiful,” said Sorrell. “It doesn’t seem to be too messy, but we’d like to keep it as clean as possible.”
The group discussed their recent purchase of a walnut cabinet to serve as their “Ashe County Free Pantry” with member Kelly Breiding keeping track. The party is still looking for a place to place the cabinet and are open to any suggestions.
For new business, Sorrell and other EC members attended the 2021 Building Blue virtual training on June 11-13 held by the state party.
“It was really good,” said Sorrell. “There were little workshops where you could pick and choose what to go learn about and they had some design for the chair, secretary and all of the executive committee slots. Those workshops are accessible online.”
Discussion then moved to the CashMob in downtown West Jefferson which took place on Wednesday, June 30 which began at West Jefferson Specialty Foods. The party met in the parking lot at The Tavern at 11 a.m. and then went onto shop at the store. They then ate lunch at Home Slice and stated that their goal was to infuse money into local businesses who also use their business to give back to the community.
As for future CashMobs, Sorrell has encouraged members and the community to throw out more suggestions which may be fitting for their goals.
The party then discussed the arrival of State Sen. Jeff Jackson in West Jefferson, which took place on June 27 in the same shelter at West Jefferson Park.
The FDR Dinner will be held on Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at The Barn in Lansing. The Barn is located at the Creeper Trail Park. Tickets are $25 per person.
“I’m hoping we’ll have at least 50 people,” said Sorrell and wife Beth. “It’s looking to be a good event.
“We’re going to honor our first FDR Award Recipient Delmas Parker,” said Sorrell. “Our keynote speaker is going to be NC State Representative Brian Turner. Food is going to be provided by Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke and Scot Pope is going to play some music for us. We’ll have our banner strung up outside for directions.”
The party then discussed menu options and expressed their excitement for the dinner. Plates begin around $15 and include one meat, hush puppies and one side. Pork and chicken will be the highlights of the meal and sides will include slaw, baked beans, baked apples and more. As for vegetarian members, Beth Sorrell and other members have spoken on making Vegan Chili and other dishes suitable for guests needs.
“We have a little bit of time to work on details, so we’ll get it taken care of soon,” said Sorrell.
Sorrell then said that their email list has totaled up to 500 people. He wishes that the party can begin reaching out to those in the group and informing them on upcoming events, such as the FDR dinner.
The party then moved onto discussion of monthly events. In recent meetings, the possibility of holding a social either at Ashe Park or the Backstreet in regards to their concert series. An ice cream social was the main topic of the social and Sorrell said they would further look into teaming up with the Farmer’s Market in terms of space.
Canvasing in the party will begin within the next couple of weeks. Sorrell said he would like to hold vote builder training as well as phone banking.
“I think it’s safe to knock on some people’s doors and to reach out now that things are beginning to loosen up,” said Sorrell.
It was suggested that the party put an advertisement in the 2022 Ladies of Lansing calendar, which helps raise money for the Greater Lansing Area Development Committee. A business card sized ad is $25 or you can get one every month for $2.50 each, giving the party two free ads. To begin, the party voted to only buy two ads for the months of September and October.
The party has expressed interest in looking for help regarding social media.
“In case someone shows up and is interested in helping, we would definitely like to have either a social media person or committee,” said Beth Sorrell.
On August 30, six volunteers from the party will help out with the Ashe Food Pantry beginning at 8 a.m. In this, the volunteers will be loading food into cars at the main location in Jefferson.
“We’ve got a little bit of time to figure out who will volunteer, so if you’re interested, contact Elsie Hall,” said Sorrell. Elsie Hall can be contacted at elsiehall08@gmail.com.
To end the meeting, Jerry Evans made a book recommendation which he thinks would be a good read for party members. The book is called “Indecent Assembly: The North Carolina Legislature’s Blueprint for the War on Democracy and Equality” by Gene Nichols.
