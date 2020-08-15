The Ashe County Democratic Party cordially invites you to attend their virtual 2020 FDR Dinner from the comfort of your home. David Wilson Brown, 5th District U.S. House candidate will be the evening's keynote speaker.
The virtual dinner will take place via Zoom Video Communications on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
The Ashe County Democratic Party will soon release details about registration.
For more additional details about the event, visit the website at ashecodems.com or call Chairman Ralph Sorrell at (336) 877-2136.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 in the upper picnic shelter at West Jefferson Park at 7 p.m.
