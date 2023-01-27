WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its first monthly meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at The Arts Council. The meeting was also attended by several members remotely via zoom.
Party Secretary, Nancy Yamashita gave an update on the status of the party's new committees regarding precinct organization, voter registration, messaging, healthcare and quality of life. During their discussion, it was decided that the committees on precinct organization and voter registration will be combined. A number of party members volunteered to serve on one or more of the newly established committees.
Chair Ralph Sorrell stated that with the annual convention coming up in April, the precinct organization should be the party's main focus.
Darlene Sekerak then gave an update on recent meetings of the Democratic Women of Ashe group, of which she has been voted as Chair. According to Sekerak, the group has had much enthusiasm addressing issues that are of importance to not only women, but also all Democrats. She pointed out that many of the group’s members have not been previously involved in the Party. She also mentioned that you do not have to be a woman to join.
Upcoming important dates were discussed during the meeting and included The State Executive Committee’s winter meeting, which will be held virtually on Feb. 11. Sorrell and Ben Massey have been appointed as the Ashe party's representatives. During this meeting, state officers will be elected.
In further date planning, precincts are to be organized by March 11.
The County Democratic Convention will be held on April 15. No location has been determined. At the convention, county officers will be elected.
On May 20, the 5th District Convention will take place. Sorrell stated he will contact District Chair Charlie Wallin for the time and location.
The next Ashe County Democratic Party meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Ashe County Arts Council.
