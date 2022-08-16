ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Early College graduate Sophia Kiser was awarded a $2,500 STAR scholarship through the Ashe County Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is awarded to a graduating young woman that is planning to pursue a post-secondary education. According to Pam Tapp, the STAR Scholarship Chairperson for the P.E.O. Chapter in Ashe County, there are more than 250,000 members of the organization nationwide and has been helping provide scholarships, loans and grants to young women for more than 150 years. Since 1869, more than $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans have been awarded to women that are continuing their education beyond high school.
The Ashe County Chapter, which was first organized in 2004 and has more than 30 members, chose Kiser as this year’s award winner, recognizing her for her excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success.
“Sophia was not only an outstanding student, but an all-around good person. From our interview with her, she came across as just super. I really have never met a high school student with the organizational skills that she has, and her leadership abilities are great and a communication skills are great. I think she will be successful in anything and everything she wants to accomplish,” Tapp said.
Kiser was one of four Ashe County students to be interviewed for the scholarship and after being chosen as the local chapter’s nominee, she was eventually selected as a scholarship winner by the national organization.
“This includes students from all over the United States so we feel very fortunate that Sophia received one of our scholarships,” Tapp said.
Kiser was born in Cornelius and lived in a few other places until her family moved to Ashe County during the summer before her freshman year of high school. She attended Ashe County Early College and played soccer and basketball during high school. Kiser said she likes to spend her free time volunteering at local food pantries, which played a big part in her getting to take an overseas trip to the United Kingdom to help out the less fortunate this spring.
“I graduated early last December from the early college and spent the first three months of my semester off working at Jefferson United Methodist Church helping with food outreach and marketing. Then I lived in Wales from April to July traveling throughout Europe and doing outreach work,” Kiser said.
She is going to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in Management and Society and minor in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.
