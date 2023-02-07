WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Farmers Market's (ACFM) annual arts and crafts jurying process is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Ashe County Library at 148 Library Road, West Jefferson. The jurying will take place in the downstairs community room.
Existing market vendors with new unjuried crafts and potential new vendors interested in joining the Market for the purpose of selling any arts and crafts are asked to drop off samples of their finished products for review between 9:15 am and 10:00 am on March 14 at the Community Room in the Ashe County Library. Samples will not be accepted for review after 10 a.m. In addition to samples of their work, the artists should bring examples of their display setup or photos of their display. Samples must be picked up following the review process between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. the same day, at which time a determination will be available. All decisions are final.
In addition to presenting arts and craft samples, participants are required to complete and submit the ACFM Arts & Crafts Jurying Form. Each item being presented should be listed separately on the form. The form may be downloaded from the website at www.ashefarmersmarket.com under vendor forms or email farmersmarketashe@gmail.com and a form can be emailed to you.
The Ashe County Farmers Market opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m.
