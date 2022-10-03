WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Farmers Market (ACFM) will be hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8. The festival will correspond with market hours from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The market is located at 108 Backstreet in West Jefferson and festivities will take place both under the shelter and in the grassy lot in front of First Baptist Church.
Join the market to celebrate Ashe County’s local produce, fresh baked goods, dog treats, maple products and honey. In addition, local craftspeople will sell pottery, woodwork, fiber arts, soaps and candles.
Special festival activities include:
- Apple pie contest – Open to all Ashe County residents. Bring your finest in a disposable container to the judges table (under the shelter) from 8-9:30 a.m. After the judging has occurred around 10:30 a.m., pie slices will be sold to the public as a fundraiser for $2 each.
- Bake sale – Market vendors will be providing baked goods to support the fundraiser.
- Soup sale – The market soups are always a bit hit and tend to sell out fast, so arrive early! A variety of freshly made soups will be available at $4 per bowl, stating at 9 a.m.
- Music – The very talented Scot Pope featuring folk rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Children’s activities – Pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, hula hoop toss and lots of other activities to keep the little ones entertained.
- Crafts – ACFM hosts some of the area’s finest craftspeople each weekend, and additionally has a craft expo featuring additional local vendors on the second Saturday of every month during the regular season. Many of these local vendors will also be joining for the Fall Festival.
There will be a drawing for the market gift basket at 12:30 p.m. and tickets can still be purchased that morning at $5 each. The basket this year contains local creations and offerings and is currently valued at over $950.
Market manager Carol Griffith has been hard at work pulling together volunteers to coordinate the festival and activities.
“Fall Festival is extra special to us this year. WE missed this event in 2020 and 2021, so we have a lot to celebrate. This will be a great day to relax, eat, shop for the holidays and enjoy the things that make Ashe County such a great place to visit and live,” she said.
You can hear more from Carol live on WKSK on Saturday mornings at around 8:30 a.m.
After the Fall Festival, the Ashe County Farmers Market will continue each weekend until Oct. 29. There will be special holiday markets on Nov. 19, Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. The holiday markets have special times from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information on the market calendar and vendors, or to become a market sponsor, visit ashefarmersmarket.com.
