WEST JEFFERSON — Registrations for the Ashe County Farmers Market for 2020 will be held at the annual Seed Swap, at Family Central in Jefferson on March 14.
Market Manager Carol Griffith said that the Ashe County Farmers Market holds an increasingly important place in our county.
“With 56 vendors last year and around 450 visitors each market day, the market is becoming something of a tourist hotspot as well as a place for local people to buy or sell locally made handcrafts and produce," Griffith said.
She also added that the market will continue to welcome interested farmers from the adjacent counties of Wilkes, Alleghany and Watauga.
Farmers from Johnson County, Tenn., and Grayson County, Va., will be welcome to register to sell their homegrown edible farm goods as well.
Griffith did state that the crafts stalls are reserved for artisans from Ashe County only.
According to Griffith, members will be available at the Seed Swap to answer any questions about the market, how to become a vendor and how to get the most out of a membership.
The Ashe County Farmers Market opens for its 2020 season on April 11 at its location on Backstreet, West Jefferson.
It will run every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Market hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We would like to thank everyone who has ever supported our local farmers, artists and crafters at this market,” Griffith added. “You are the reason this market works, and we are excited about this year’s offerings.”
Vendors can find registration documentation online at www.ashefarmersmarket.com.
For more information about joining the farmers market, email farmersmarketashe@gmail.com.
For further comment, please contact Carol Griffith at farmersmarketashe@gmail.com
