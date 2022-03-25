WEST JEFFERSON – Ashe County Farmers Market will open for the season during Easter Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Market hours are from 8 a.m until 1 p.m. and the market will be held rain or shine.
This outdoor market takes place under the shelter located at 108 Backstreet in West Jefferson. Parking is available both on the street and in the grassy area in front of First Baptist Church.
Vendors this year will be featuring local produce, fresh baked goods, dog treats, maple products and honey. In addition, local craftspeople will sell pottery, woodwork, fiber arts, soaps and candles.
Carol Griffith, Market Manager has been hard at work soliciting vendors and arranging music and special events for 2022.
“Bring the whole family, because we have something for everyone," said Griffith. "The Kids Corner reopens at the Market this year starting April 23. Children under the age of 15 will be able to showcase their homemade items. We will have live music each weekend. And a special arts and crafts expo on the second Saturday of every month will be available to showcase more of Ashe County’s creative artists.”
Ashe County Farmers Market will continue each weekend until October 29. In addition, there will be special holiday hours on November 19, 25, 26 and December 3. For more information on the Market calendar and vendors, or to become a market sponsor, visit ashefarmersmarket.com.
