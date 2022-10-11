JEFFERSON — Fourth grade students from Westwood Elementary, Blue Ridge Elementary and Mountain View Elementary were able to visit the Museum of Ashe County History on Sept. 27-29 to learn a little bit about how their ancestors lived years ago.
Ashe County Cooperative Extension worked in partnership with the Museum of Ashe County History to host Appalachian Heritage Days at the museum in downtown Jefferson.
“We were thrilled work with the Ashe County Cooperative Extension to host Appalachian Heritage Days at the museum this year,” said Andrew Cole, Director of the Museum of Ashe County History. “We at the museum have a great working relationship with our local Cooperative Extension office and the Ashe County Master Gardeners. We’re proud that all these organizations could come together to do something fun and memorable for our local students.”
The students had a chance to learn about and have hands-on experiences with several of the trades that early Appalachian Americans were able to master, including cabin making and cider pressing. Some of the other topics that the students learned about included Native American foods, the Virginia Creeper Railroad, the art of quilting by the Ashe County Quilting Guild and dairy farming.
The day was capped off with students getting to enjoy some locally-made ice cream from Cheek Farmstead Creamery in Fleetwood.
“It’s truly been a great week here at the museum,” Cole said. “The kids seemed really excited to be here, as did the teachers and volunteers. It was just a win, win for everyone involved. We hope to do this again next year.”
