WEST JEFFERSON — Despite the cancelation of several staple Halloween events, festivals and gatherings this year due to COVID-19, Ashe County residents still enjoyed an afternoon of trick-or-treating thanks to local organizations and businesses.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff's Office, over 50 organizations participated in their interactive Halloween map. The map was created to ensure a safe and fun Halloween for local children and their families by providing them with locations of businesses, organizations and churches hosting trick-or-treat events.
Businesses listed that participated were Backstreet Subs, Badges of Ashe, Boondocks Brewing, Details Salon & Spa, Farmer's Towing and Street Dreamz Tire, Genesis Salon, Gray's Emergency Paint, Great Southern Gothic, Hardee's, High Country Seafood Co., Kristin's Hook'd on Smoke food truck, Lansing Foods Grocery, Mark of Eden Salon, Mountain Auction Company, Inc., Mountain Outfitters, Mountain Town Dental, New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, Peek A Boutique, Pizza Hut, Priscilla L Norris, CPA, Quality Plus WJ, Rash Auto Sales/Cottage Treasures, RDR Kennels, Rusty Roots Boutique, LLC., Sollie B's BBQ, Southern Slang Gift Shop, Sweets And Spirits Bakery Cafe, The Spice & Tea Exchange of WJ, The Vintage Locket, Unlimited Heat and Air and Village Inn Pizza Parlor.
Churches and care centers that participated in countywide trick-or-treating were Appalachian Church, Ashe Developmental Day School/Behavior Consultation and Psychological Services, Bethel Baptist Church, Bristol Baptist Church, Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, Christian Unity Baptist Church, Divine Hope Baptist Church, Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, Generations Developmental Day Center/Triple P Program, Mt. Paddy Church, New Creation Church, Open Arms Fellowship of Ashe, South Fork Baptist Church, Warrensville Baptist Church and Welcome Home Church.
Government-related organizations that participated in the festivities on Oct. 31 were Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Rescue Squad, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, Ashe Medics, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Creston Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Warrensville Fire Department and West Jefferson Business Association.
