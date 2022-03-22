JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party met in the large courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse on Saturday, March 19 for its annual county convention. GOP members in attendance included Representative Ray Pickett (R), Senator Deanna Ballard (R), Sheriff B. Phil Howell and more. Those members, and others, spoke to the crowd of nearly 30 members.
The meeting began with an invocation from member Terry Wagoner followed by remarks from county and government officials.
Sheriff Howell gave a speech on his successes within the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office including the Back to School Blast, the addition of a Safe Haven Baby Box, the amount of apprehensions and longtime warrants they’ve successfully handled.
Luke Staley, Howell’s current opposer in the run for Sheriff, then spoke on what he hopes to bring to the county if he is elected. He stated he would like to make further progress and spoke on his history as a State Trooper. An upcoming forum will be held by the Ashe Post & Times where both candidates will be interviewed on April 12 at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Party Chair Tom Bregger then invited the current County Commissioners to speak to the audience.
Chair Todd McNeill reciprocated Sheriff Howell’s remarks on the successes in the county.
“I was born and raised here in Ashe County and my family is the reason I serve in this office,” said McNeill. “I want Ashe County to be the best county to grow up in. My previous positions outside of the county made me realize how special this place was. Ashe County needs to be protected.
“In my time on the board, I’ve served with a number of wonderful people. I’ve been honored to be selected as Chair for the fourth year in a row now by my colleagues. I appreciate them all and their votes of confidence. I want to emphasize the accomplishments we’ve made together. I couldn’t have done the amazing things we’ve done by myself so I really want to thank those around me.”
McNeill touched on how the county was able to provide safety equipment to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office as well as raise their salaries. He also said he was proud to participate in the funding of the new Wilkes Community College facility behind the high school and that he has hope in the current middle school project as the county previously agreed to partial funding.
Fellow commissioners Chuck Olive and Jerry Powers then spoke and reiterated the importance and accomplishments of the county.
“We have been successful in our time in office,” said Olive. “We’re glad to be advocates of the citizens of this county.”
“I spent 23 years on the Board of Elections and one reason we have a lot of Republicans within our offices is because many of the Democrats have dispersed into independent or unaffiliated,” said Powers. “I am proud to have stood with my colleagues in our successes.”
A few members currently running for the BOC then spoke on their hopes for the county if they were to get elected. These members included Terry Wagoner, Wes Greene, Paula Perry and Mark Massey.
The meeting continued with more candidates who will be running in future elections for the Ashe County Board of Education, which will have a filing period from June 6 to July 1. Republicans running for school board at this time are Janet Ward and Joe Miller.
The meeting ended with business discussions a treasury report and resolutions.
