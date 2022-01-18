WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 14, Ashe County High School administration made the decision to release students and staff at 11 a.m. due to the high increase in COVID-19 numbers.
The school administration stated that the close was made based on having a shortage of staff, including teachers. Substitute teachers were also said to be difficult to acquire due to the rise in case numbers.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox stated that they had no confirmed totals, but the percentages were what caused the closure.
The school currently has no mask mandate in place, which can cause more quarantines due to state guidelines. The Test-to-Stay option has been used thoroughly throughout all Ashe County schools, but no numbers on those who participated were provided.
“We had a significant increase in staff who were out or became sick between Thursday and Friday at the high school (17.4%),” said Cox. “Some are awaiting test results. Our student absences were high as well. There were 31.7% of Ashe County High School students absent on the morning of Jan. 14.”
No update has been given on whether or not the closure will continue after the MLK holiday or the closures due to the snow. The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update as more information is provided.
