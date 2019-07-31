WEST JEFFERSON — A new, innovative tool is coming to Appalachian Regional Library System to make additions to the library’s collection more accessible for the public.
Wowbrary is an online tool that can be found on Ashe County Library’s website. Wowbrary will display and regularly inform the public of newest additions to the library's collection so that library patrons can easily browse and place holds online by using this service, County Librarian Suzanne Moore said.
“This is a great way to notify the community of all the newest books and movies. It is a convenient way to explore the library’s collection,” Moore said.
Wowbrary uses an automatic process to select the top choices in order to avoid political, religious or other human bias.
“The library is committed to serving everyone — to the principle of free speech, and the expression of ideas.” Moore said. “That means, from time to time, each of us sees books at a library that we don’t agree with. It is our hope that encouraging everyone to read and explore ideas more fully will help us as individuals and together improve society.”
With new school year set to begin on Aug. 15, the county library is also introducing recognized apps and websites that foster innovation, creativity, active participation and collaboration. Links to all of the available websites and apps for teaching and learning can be found on the library’s website, or drop by for a demonstration and explore.
