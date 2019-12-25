Kanopy, a popular, on-demand, film-streaming service, is now available for free at Ashe County Public Library. Kanopy users can stream the most acclaimed movies and documentaries from award-winning filmmakers and experience the best in independent movies, classic film and world cinema.
For younger audiences, Kanopy has a site dedicated to children. “Kanopy Kids” highlights films and TV shows that inspire and inform, helping children develop empathy, mindfulness and self-esteem through entertaining and educational videos. “Kanopy Kids” includes PBS Kids favorites such as “Between the Lions” and “Dinosaur Train”; critically-acclaimed children's films such as “Eleanor's Secret”, “Ernest and Celestine”, and “Abel's Island”; literary adaptations such as “Where the Wild Things Are”, “Johnny Appleseed”, and “Little Red Hen”; and a number of short educational films on a variety of topics.
Library cardholders can borrow up to 10 movies per month. Once borrowed, one can view the movie an unlimited number of times within 72 hours. Titles are always available, with no wait times.
Kanopy films are available on their website or through apps available for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Roku. Kanopy is also compatible for hearing and visually impaired customers and compatible with technology such as JAWS.
An active library card is required to access Kanopy and Kanopy Kids. Cardholders can sign up to start streaming films instantly. Reference librarians are always available to assist with technology related questions. Those interested can visit the library’s website to learn how to apply for a library card. To update a card, call (336) 846-2041 or stop by the library.
Ashe Library Dates to Remember in January:
The library will close at 5 p.m. on December 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The library will be closed on Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Day.
Library calendar of events:
For all ages:
The Annual Reading Challenge Wrap-up / Kick-off takes place at 5:00 on January 2. If you participated in our 2019 Reading Challenge, or if you want to learn about what we have planned for the 202 Challenge, please join us. Play games for the literary minded, check out recommendations from this year’s challenge, and get a guided virtual tour of the new challenge. Participants in the 2019 Reading Challenge are eligible to win prizes.
Get Crafty meets at 10 a.m. on January 18 for crocheting and knitting. Instruction available for beginners and project materials are provided.
The Community Drum Circle meets at 5:30 p.m. on January 9 and 23. Join the celebration of drums, while exploring the soul and spirit of music!
Mountain Music Slow Jam meets from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on January 4 and 18 in the downstairs meeting room. Songs are explained as to timing, breaks, etc… and played in slow time. Designed for beginners, all skill levels are welcome.
For children:
Maker Monday resumes on January 6. This program takes place at 4:00 p.m. If you can imagine it, you can make it. Follow your curiosity to create amazing solutions to everyday challenges, play on your own, and more
Music & Movement takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays. Learn about the letters of the alphabet while we stretch (yoga), sing, dance, and play together!
Tot Time for 2-3 year olds is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Come out and have fun learning the alphabet with stories and songs.
Story Time for ages 3 & up is at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
“Baby Bounce” is at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. This is short program for infants and babies will includes finger plays, songs, rhymes, and a book or two.
Celebrate Penguin Awareness Day at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. Celebrate these majestic birds and learn more about how we can make a difference in helping to save their dwindling populations! Participants will read stories, make crafts and do science experiments all in honor of the flightless birds.
Teen club:
T for Teen – Gamers Unite: Meets at 4 p.m. on Jan. 7. Xbox360 and laptops will be available for teen gaming.
Board Game Café is open at 4 p.m. on Jan. 14. Come and make some friends! Play a variety of board games and enjoy coffee and sweet treats.
Open Studio meets at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 for a wide range of creative crafts and projects.
Teen Listening Council, in partnership with A.S.H.E., is a safe place for teens to talk openly about any subject. Drop in at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.
For adults:
VAYA Health presents two back-to-back Community Health Workshops: Stop in on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. for I'm Covered Up What You Need to Know About Hoarding” and 11:00 a.m. for a talk on “OCD: Supporting People With Obsessions and Compulsions in an Adaptive Way.”
Talking Service Book Club meets at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10. The meeting begins with a discussion of one or more readings from Standing Down: From Warrior to Civilian, a collection of works ranging from Homer’s Iliad to recent memoirs by veterans of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Vickie’s Book Club meets at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 to discuss Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb.
Brouhaha Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Boondocks Brewing Tap Room and Restaurant.
Book an appointment with the library’s reference librarians for all your tech troubles at (336) 846-2041 x111
Yoga Club meets in the library’s downstairs meeting room at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
Life with Children meets at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 14. This program welcomes parents and caregivers of young children for practical parenting tips and discussion, light refreshments, and time to enjoy the companionship of other who are raising the next generation. Registration is required. Call the library at (336)-846-2041 x111 to sign up.
VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE: The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program put nearly half a million dollars back into the pockets of Ashe County residents last year. This vital service is hosted by the library and performed by IRS-certified volunteers between Jan. and April of each year. Call (336) 977-5829 for more information on getting a volunteer to help prepare your taxes for this year. Most people who earn $56,000 or less are eligible to receive free tax preparation through the VITA program. Ashe Services for Aging is also hosting the VITA program which will begin on Jan. 27 by appointment early. Hours are: Mondays from 10 am until 2 pm, Tuesdays 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays 9 am until 1 pm.
