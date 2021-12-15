WARRENSVILLE — For the first time in several years, Ashe County Middle School has brought back the Student Council. The Council is made up of students elected by the student body and selected by their team teachers.
Elected members include Sidney Brown (President), Andrew Mash (Vice President), Nathan Allen (Treasurer) and Kaylee Blevins (Secretary). Teacher-selected members of the council are Grace Rivver (Gladiators Team), Tyler Downing (Raiders Team), Leara Little (Knights Team) Anna Koontz (Spartans Team), Dakota Peterman (Vikings Team), and Claire Houck (Warriors Team).
The Council is guided by staff advisor Ashley Calhoun. The Student Council has already accomplished tremendous goals for the school and the community in just a short time.
In the month of October, they hosted PINK DAY to honor Breast Cancer Awareness, ORANGE Day to help the School Counselors bring awareness for anti-bullying, and Spirit Week the week of Halloween, where they handed out candy to all students on the Character Costume Day.
They have hosted 2 small fundraisers including a $1 Jean Day for Teachers and a $1 Hat Day for Students. In the month of November, they hosted a food/essential drive for the Bulldog Pantry. Over 1,800 items were collected including food and hygiene items.
They challenged the school by offering hot chocolate and donuts to the homeroom class that brought in the most items. The winning class was Mrs. Johnna Church whose students brought in close to 400 items. All items will go home with any student in need at ACMS no matter the reason.
For December, they wanted to do something to help the community. They partnered with Tammy Taylor and the Project Star Senior Christmas Program. Mrs. Taylor came in to meet with the Council to tell them all about the program. The students were so inspired by the program they chose 30 Stars to purchase for. Mrs. Taylor and her team had to bring 2 vans to pick everything up.
Ashe County Middle School is very proud of this group of students and cannot wait to see what they will come up with next.
