ASHE COUNTY — Dale Sheets was an employee and community member of Ashe County who impacted the lives of all those around him. In the tail end of November, Sheets passed away unexpectedly at Lake Norman Medical Center, leaving those close to him to reflect on their time together.
Sheets was an employee of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and he worked in the Upper Mountain research station. In addition, he was involved with the Laurel Springs fire department and served on boards for Farm Bureau, local farmland preservation and soil and water conservation.
After accepting his job at the station in 2013, Sheets impacted the lives of those around him while also working hard for his passion. He also had a personal farm.
According to his obituary, Sheets “loved his wife and family more than life itself and was abundantly proud of his nephews. He was the strongest, kindest, most loving man that anyone could ask for. He never met a stranger, and would jump at the chance to help anyone and everyone out every opportunity he got. He took great pride in helping others. He was a farmer, mechanic and a teacher.”
Sheets is survived by his wife, Gail Roten Sheets; a daughter, Jenni Bryant and fiancé Jared Sells, of Laurel Springs; his mother & step father, Doris & Carl Vowell, of Mississippi; a sister, Reinette Foster and husband Eddie of Louisiana; one great niece and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In 2022, Sheets would have been recognized by the Ashe Post & Times as the Best of the Best Firefighter.
