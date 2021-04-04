JEFFERSON — Ashe County Parks and Recreation held a youth trout derby on Saturday, March 27 at Ashe County Park.
Prizes were given out to those who had the biggest catch in their respective age groups. According to Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Anderson, the biggest catch of the day was made by Titus Miller, who had some help from his sister. Together they caught a 21-inch long and 5 pound trout.
The event's other winners were Levi Howell the ages one through four group, Titus Miller for the ages five through 10 group and Sawyer Jones for the 11-15 age group.
Anderson said they appreciated everyone who took part in the derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.