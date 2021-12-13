The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild donated quilts to Generations Ashe on Thursday, Dec. 9.
“The quilt guild is so grateful for Generations Ashe for providing us space for meetings and classes and our other needs. The staff is always so kind and efficient. It’s a real pleasure to be here,” said Vicki Duckworth, president of the guild.
The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the second Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. at Jefferson United Methodist Church and holds classes and workshops most Wednesday mornings at Generations Ashe.
“We will give quilts to our assisted living center, the senior program and our daycare,” said Glenda Luther, of Generations Ashe. “Everyone is always so appreciative to receive a quilt.”
