BRISTOL, Tenn. — A team from Ashe County participated in a three-day workshop designed especially for towns and communities bordering national or state parks, forests and other treasured public lands in the Appalachian region.
Working with national and regional experts on sustainable tourism, economic development, the arts, natural and cultural resources, transportation and branding, the four-person team crafted a new vision that focuses on the unique Appalachian assets that make Ashe County an appealing place to live, work and recreate.
The partnership of the Appalachian Regional Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and The Conservation Fund convened the program. With partnership and relationship-building as essential elements to the Appalachian Gateway Communities Regional Workshop, each of the eight participating communities — from across Appalachia — formed a diverse team that included a public land manager, elected officials, business and tourism representatives, civic leaders and community arts representatives.
The Ashe County team was made up of the following representatives: Wesley Barker, ARC community development planner with the N.C. Department of Commerce and Ashe County Arts Council Board of Directors; Cathy Barr, Ashe County economic development director; Kitty Honeycutt, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center executive director; and Joe Shimel, superintendent of New River State Park and Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area.
The team’s action plan is called the “mural connectivity project,” which will work to create a series of murals throughout our county’s natural assets. This overall goal, spread out over a few years, will accomplish the connection of the arts and natural assets which will serve as a catalyst for future projects that will continue to connect, introduce and bridge together Ashe County’s natural assets with the cultural arts community thus enhancing the economy, tourism and awareness of our assets. The first piece of this project will be to install a mural at New River State Park within the next year, create marketing materials to promote the project and research funding opportunities.
“Ashe County has a strong arts community as well as one-of-a-kind natural assets, but there sometimes seems to be a disconnect between visitors of the two,” Barker said. “This workshop was a great catalyst to brainstorm ideas and create initiatives that will create connectivity between these assets.”
The workshop provided numerous guests and presentations to further assist teams in the formation of their plans, which will be the beginning of ongoing projects, furthering economic development, tourism, education and awareness, Barker said. With the mural connectivity project that the Ashe County team has created, it will not only serve as a starting point for arts-related projects to be included within the county’s natural assets, but it will also promote the county’s thriving arts community to those visiting those natural asset locations, as well as promote the county’s amazing natural assets to those visiting for the arts scene, Barker added.
“The Ashe County team partnership was an ideal candidate for the Appalachian Gateway Communities Initiative because of the terrific natural and cultural resources and the emphasis of the arts in its community’s plans,” said Director of The Conservation Fund’s Conservation Leadership Network, Katie Allen. “It’s our goal to help communities foster valuable partnerships, reinforce development plans that balance environmental and economic goals and provide technical assistance to enable places like Ashe County to become even more vibrant and thriving communities.”
The Appalachian Gateway Communities Regional Workshop is part of an initiative developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Since 2007, the Gateway Initiative has helped gateway communities across Appalachia expand tourism and other economic development opportunities through community assessments, tourism planning workshops and grants for project implementation. The Conservation Fund has worked to strengthen the leadership capacity of towns, cities and communities that neighbor publicly protected natural and recreational lands in distressed, transitional or at-risk counties.
The workshop was held at Steele Creek State Park in Bristol, Tenn., in November.
