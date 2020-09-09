LAUREL SPRINGS — Ashe County resident, Hazel Bare, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Bare was born on Sept. 8, 1917.
Bare is a resident of Laurel Springs who grew up in the Wagoner area. She was married to the late Fields Bare and together the couple had two children, the late Ralph Bare and Kay Perkins.
The family operated a dairy farm in Ashe County, after moving back to the area from Hyde County, where Fields worked as a mail carrier.
