ASHE COUNTY —The Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Programs Annual Canned Food Drive is used to help families in need during the winter months was a huge success.
The team collected over 2,700 food items and $4,000 in donations. All food and monetary donations will be distributed to Ashe County’s local food banks that consist of: The Sharing Center, Ashe Really Cares, A.S.H.E. (A Safe Home for Everyone) and Ashe Outreach Ministries.
Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Richardson said, "We would like to say 'thank you' to all of the businesses, churches, and individuals who helped us in 'Making a Difference' in the lives of others."
If you would like more information about the annual canned food drive or other volunteer opportunities in our community, please contact Jennifer Richardson, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-4347.
