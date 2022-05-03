ASHE COUNTY — Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2 — 6 and Ashe County Schools are no stranger to showing their gratitude to their staff.
At ACHS, this week will be filled with all kinds of goodies for their teachers. On Monday, a parent group brought in biscuits, on Tuesday, Midway Baptist Church dropped off ice cream and toppings for an ice cream bar, on May 4, ACS is providing breakfast, on Thursday, Village Inn Pizza will be delivering delicious food and on Friday, a pasta lunch will be brought in by a parent group.
Westwood Elementary is celebrating the week with ice cream sundaes on Monday provided by Midway Baptist Church, biscuits from Bald Mountain Church on Tuesday, finger foods from parents on Wednesday, a Havana Cafe lunch on Thursday and a Village Inn Pizza Truck on Friday.
Blue Ridge Elementary received breakfast on Monday, a baked potato and salad bar on Tuesday, sandwiches on Wednesday, a taco day on Thursday, desserts will be provided on Friday and each teacher will get canvas tote bags stuffed with goodies.
Finally, Mountain View Elementary will be filling their stomachs with all kinds of delicious foods. On Monday, donuts were provided in work rooms, the parent group provided the Village Inn Pizza truck on Tuesday, Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke Food Truck was provided on Wednesday and on Thursday, biscuits will be provided in the mail room.
Ashe County Schools is very proud to have an incredible staff of hardworking teachers.
