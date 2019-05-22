According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.

ACS K-8 Lunch Menu

Wednesday, May 22

Entrees: Deli Ham Sub or Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Carrot Strips with Ranch, Fresh Strawberry Cup and a Million Dollar Cookie

Thursday, May 23

Entrees: Walking Taco with Cheese or Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa

Sides: Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Black Beans and a Fresh Blueberry Cup.

Friday, May 24

Entrees: Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Sides: Fresh Baked Roll, Tossed Salad, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli and Mixed Fruit

Monday, May 27

Entrees: ACP Chicken with Rice or Cheese Dippers with Marinara Sauce

Sides: Tossed Salad, Steamed Broccoli with Cheese, Refried Beans and a Mixed Berry Cup

Tuesday, May 28

Entrees: Hamburger on a Bun with Cheese or Home Baked Chicken Pie

Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Cheesy Potatoes and Diced Pears

Ashe County High School Lunch Menu

Offered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and a variety of Grab and Go sandwiches and salads.

Wednesday, May 22

Entrees: Spicy Chicken Felet or BBQ Chicken Strips on a Bun

Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Creamy Coleslaw, Baked Fries, Steamed Carrots, Fresh Strawberry Cup and a Million Dollar Cookie

Thursday, May 23

Entrees: Walking Taco with Cheese or Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa

Sides: Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Black Beans and a Fresh Blueberry Cup.

Friday, May 24

Entrees: Italian Chicken Filet, Chicken Filet or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Sides: Fresh Baked Roll, Tossed Salad, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli and Mixed Fruit

Monday, May 27

Entrees: ACP Chicken with Rice or Cheese Dippers with Marinara Sauce

Sides: Tossed Salad, Steamed Broccoli with Cheese, Refried Beans and a Mixed Berry Cup

Tuesday, May 28

Entrees: Hamburger on a Bun with Cheese or Home Baked Chicken Pie

Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Cheesy Potatoes and Diced Pears

