According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.
ACS K-8 Lunch Menu
Wednesday, May 22
Entrees: Deli Ham Sub or Tuna Salad Sandwich
Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Carrot Strips with Ranch, Fresh Strawberry Cup and a Million Dollar Cookie
Thursday, May 23
Entrees: Walking Taco with Cheese or Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa
Sides: Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Black Beans and a Fresh Blueberry Cup.
Friday, May 24
Entrees: Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Sides: Fresh Baked Roll, Tossed Salad, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli and Mixed Fruit
Monday, May 27
Entrees: ACP Chicken with Rice or Cheese Dippers with Marinara Sauce
Sides: Tossed Salad, Steamed Broccoli with Cheese, Refried Beans and a Mixed Berry Cup
Tuesday, May 28
Entrees: Hamburger on a Bun with Cheese or Home Baked Chicken Pie
Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Cheesy Potatoes and Diced Pears
Ashe County High School Lunch Menu
Offered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and a variety of Grab and Go sandwiches and salads.
Wednesday, May 22
Entrees: Spicy Chicken Felet or BBQ Chicken Strips on a Bun
Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Creamy Coleslaw, Baked Fries, Steamed Carrots, Fresh Strawberry Cup and a Million Dollar Cookie
Thursday, May 23
Entrees: Walking Taco with Cheese or Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa
Sides: Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Black Beans and a Fresh Blueberry Cup.
Friday, May 24
Entrees: Italian Chicken Filet, Chicken Filet or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Sides: Fresh Baked Roll, Tossed Salad, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli and Mixed Fruit
Monday, May 27
Entrees: ACP Chicken with Rice or Cheese Dippers with Marinara Sauce
Sides: Tossed Salad, Steamed Broccoli with Cheese, Refried Beans and a Mixed Berry Cup
Tuesday, May 28
Entrees: Hamburger on a Bun with Cheese or Home Baked Chicken Pie
Sides: Lettuce and Tomato, Cheesy Potatoes and Diced Pears
