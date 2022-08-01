WEST JEFFERSON — The 20th Ashe County Schools Endowment Fund Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, July 28, at Mountain Aire Golf Club. Golfers broke out their clubs and ventured out on the green to raise funds for educational opportunities for students and teachers.
The Ashe County Board of Education Endowment Fund is a nonprofit organization that enables new and innovative approaches to learning that are not supported through the traditional funding of public education. Money that is placed into the fund is used to support new and innovative approaches to learning in the classroom. Through this fund, grants are provided to local educators to enhance learning and support the county’s schools. Local educators may apply for these grants to enhance learning opportunities for students.
“I’ve been involved with the Endowment Golf Tournament for over 15 years. This year was just as exciting as our past tournaments. We have a great community presence at all our tournaments and I appreciate the support we receive through sponsorships, donations and volunteers," said Marcia Elledge, liaison to the Ashe County Board of Education/Endowment Board.
The event had two tee times, 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. To ensure the event ran smoothly, several community members, Endowment Board members and ACS staff volunteered their time.
Winning teams for the tournament were Scott Brothers Heating & Air (1st Place Gross), Matt Crosby (and team) (2nd Place Gross), Westwood Elementary School (3rd Place Gross), WCC Ashe Campus (1st Place Net), Ashe County Middle School (2nd Place Net) and K&K Sports Inc. (3rd Place Net).
Winners for the longest drive were Tommy Rogers (Men’s longest drive), Ken Blevins (Gold longest drive) and Sarah Hardin (Ladies’ longest drive).
Winners for closest to pin were Mark Sexton (CTP #4), Jeff Benfield (CTP #7), Chris Poe (CTP #14) and Rudy Curd (CTP #16).
The morning round of golfers enjoyed breakfast sponsored by Bojangles and Hardee’s of Jefferson, which consisted of donated biscuits and coffee. Ingles of West Jefferson made a generous donation of apples and bananas for golfers to snack on throughout the day. Other snacks were donated by Food Lion.of Jefferson. Lunch was sponsored by Ashe Medics and Tyson Foods.
Dr. Pepper Bottling Company of West Jefferson donated soft drinks and water for those in attendance.
The event’s corporate sponsors were Pierce Group Benefits,SkyLine/SkyBest, Blue Ridge Energy, GE Aviation, Surry Insurance, Vannoy Construction, Linq and Carolina West Wireless.
Hole sponsors included Larry and Martha Rhodes, WCC Ashe Campus, Mountain View Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Blue Ridge Elementary School, Scott Brothers Heating & Air, Cline Church Nursery, Sexton Tree Farms and L&E Lumber.
This year’s Hole-in-One Sponsor, giving golfers the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize was sponsored by Ashe County Ford.
Other teams participating were K&K Stitch and Screen, AFLAC- Vicki Mincey and Matt Crosby and Friends.
Additional sponsors who helped make the event possible included AFLAC- Vicki Mincey, Ashley Hardwood Flooring,Inc., Boondocks, WJ Hardware, The Cutter’s Edge Salon, Betty Bennett, Village Inn of Jefferson, Farmer’s Towing, Food Lion, Hometown Flooring, Kilby & Hurley Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Little’s Health & Fitness Center, Pam’s Unique Boutique, Third Day Market, Smoky Mountain Barbecue and The Honey Hole of the Blue Ridge.
