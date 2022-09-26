LANSING — Ashe County Schools held its first annual “Dinner of Excellence” on Thursday, Sept. 22. at Timber Rivers Wedding and Event Venue. District “Employee of the Year” winners for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years were recognized and celebrated at this event.
The 2020-2021 district employees of the year were as follows; Elaine May — 2020-2021 Classified Employee of the Year (Blue Ridge Elementary School), Dalton Lewis — 2020-2021 Rookie of the Year (Ashe County Middle School), Lynnette Stallings — 2020-2021 Supervisory/Support Staff Employee of the Year (Ashe County Middle School) and Danny Eldreth — 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year (Ashe County Middle School).
The 2021-2022 district employees of the year were as follows; Amanda Halsey — 2021-2022 Exceptional Children’s Teacher of Excellence, Kayla Moore — 2021-2022 Classified Employee of the Year (Ashe County High School), Charlene Horton — 2021-2022 Rookie of the Year (Ashe County Middle School), Julie Jones — 2021-2022 Supervisory/Support Staff Employee of the Year (Blue Ridge Elementary School) and Holly McClure — 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year (Ashe County Middle School).
The 2022-2023 district employees of the year are as follows; Debbie Sturgill — 2022-2023 Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year (Ashe County High School), Mason Wagoner — 2022-2023 Classified Employee of the Year, Darbie Rash — 2022-2023 Rookie of the Year, Libby Matheson — 2022-2023 Supervisory/Support Staff Employee of the Year (Westwood Elementary School) and Nathan Colvard — 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year (Ashe County High School).
In attendance were honorees and their guests, directors, principals and members of the Ashe County Board of Education. The evening’s festivities included a dinner and presentation of awards. Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Director of Human Resources Roy Putman, K-12 Curriculum and Federal Programs Director Julie Taylor and BOE Chairman Joshua Roten were involved in the program.
At the start of the evening, Putman opened with a welcome and blessing. Cox introduced Chairman Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kimberly Simmons and Mrs. Polly Jones who were present and representing the Board of Education. Mr. Wes Cornwell was unable to attend. Prior to honorees stepping up to receive their plaques from Cox and Roten, Taylor read a brief paragraph submitted by a director or principal from the school they worked at when they were selected as an EOY.
