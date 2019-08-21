ASHE COUNTY — Each of Ashe County’s seven schools recently installed new security cameras in designated key locations, according to Technology Director Amy Walker.
Walker said that though all schools already have security cameras in various locations, Ashe County Schools decided last year to allocate funds for installing new cameras in high-traffic locations, such as entrances, exits, gyms, cafeterias and lobbies.
These new cameras are more accessible for law enforcement and administrators, and allow for remote, online access, Walker said.
“All of them are in and operational,” Walker said. “Our maintenance department has done a fabulous job.”
Walker added that ACS is constantly researching ways to increase safety measures. Currently, she said ACS is looking into new ways of monitoring access through doors at each school, whether it be access cards, key codes or other options.
Ashe Post and Times will continue to provide updates on safety measures at Ashe County Schools as they are made available.
