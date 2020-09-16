According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.
ACS K-8 Lunch Menu
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Entrees: Deli turkey and cheese sandwich
Sides: Lettuce and tomato, carrot strips with ranch, frozen peaches and baked chips
Thursday, Sept. 17
Entrees: Fish sticks
Sides: Hush puppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and fresh Asian pears
Friday, Sept. 18
Entrees: Chili mac with roll
Sides: Steamed broccoli, steamed corn and sliced strawberries
Monday, Sept. 21
Entrees: Chicken nuggets with biscuit
Sides: Baked fries, steamed broccoli and applesauce
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Entrees: Pizza
Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn and mixed fruit cup
Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College Lunch MenuOffered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and PB and J Uncrustable Box
Wednesday, Sept. 16
