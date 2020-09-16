According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.

ACS K-8 Lunch Menu

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Entrees: Deli turkey and cheese sandwich

Sides: Lettuce and tomato, carrot strips with ranch, frozen peaches and baked chips

Thursday, Sept. 17

Entrees: Fish sticks

Sides: Hush puppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and fresh Asian pears

Friday, Sept. 18

Entrees: Chili mac with roll

Sides: Steamed broccoli, steamed corn and sliced strawberries

Monday, Sept. 21

Entrees: Chicken nuggets with biscuit

Sides: Baked fries, steamed broccoli and applesauce

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Entrees: Pizza

Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn and mixed fruit cup

Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College Lunch Menu

