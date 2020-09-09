According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.
ACS K-8 Lunch Menu
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Entrees: Deli ham or cheese sandwich
Sides: Lettuce and tomato, carrot strips with ranch, mixed fruit and baked chips
Thursday, Sept. 10
Entrees: Cheese dippers with marinara sauce
Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn, sliced pears and chilled cherries
Friday, Sept. 11
Entrees: Hamburger on bun with sliced cheese, lettuce and tomato
Sides: Baked fries, baked beans, sliced peaches and applesauce
Monday, Sept. 14
Entrees: Cheese dippers with marinara sauce
Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn, sliced pears and chilled cherries
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun
Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced peaches
Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College Lunch Menu
Offered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and PB and J Uncrustable Box
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Daily curbside meals available for pickup at BRES, MVES, or WWES from 11:30 to noon
Thursday, Sept. 10
Entrees: Hotdog on bun, baked beans and coleslaw
Sides: Tater tots, broccoli/carrot cup with ranch, cantaloupe and sliced peaches
Friday, Sept. 11
Entrees: Beef teriyaki bites with roll
Sides: Mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, veggie cup with ranch, chilled pears and frozen cherries
Monday, Sept. 14
Entrees: Cheese dippers with marinara
Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn, sliced peaches and chilled cherries
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun
Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced peaches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.