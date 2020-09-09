According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.

ACS K-8 Lunch Menu

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Entrees: Deli ham or cheese sandwich

Sides: Lettuce and tomato, carrot strips with ranch, mixed fruit and baked chips

Thursday, Sept. 10

Entrees: Cheese dippers with marinara sauce

Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn, sliced pears and chilled cherries

Friday, Sept. 11

Entrees: Hamburger on bun with sliced cheese, lettuce and tomato

Sides: Baked fries, baked beans, sliced peaches and applesauce

Monday, Sept. 14

Entrees: Cheese dippers with marinara sauce

Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn, sliced pears and chilled cherries

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun

Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced peaches

Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College Lunch Menu

Offered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and PB and J Uncrustable Box

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Daily curbside meals available for pickup at BRES, MVES, or WWES from 11:30 to noon

Thursday, Sept. 10

Entrees: Hotdog on bun, baked beans and coleslaw

Sides: Tater tots, broccoli/carrot cup with ranch, cantaloupe and sliced peaches

Friday, Sept. 11

Entrees: Beef teriyaki bites with roll

Sides: Mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, veggie cup with ranch, chilled pears and frozen cherries

Monday, Sept. 14

Entrees: Cheese dippers with marinara

Sides: Tossed salad with ranch, steamed corn, sliced peaches and chilled cherries

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun

Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced peaches

