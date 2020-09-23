According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.

ACS K-8 Lunch Menu

Offered Daily: Sun Butter and Jelly Box, Yogurt, Cheese and Fruit Box

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Entrees: Deli ham and cheese sandwich

Sides: Cucumber slices with ranch, lettuce and tomato, mixed fruit and baked chips

Thursday, Sept. 24

Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun

Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced strawberries

Friday, Sept. 25

Entrees: Beef teriyaki bites with roll

Sides: Mashed potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches and fresh apple slices

Monday, Sept. 28

Entrees: Fish sticks

Sides: Hush puppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and pear halves

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Entrees: Chili mac with roll

Sides: Steamed broccoli, steamed carrots and sliced strawberries

Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College Lunch MenuOffered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and PB and J Uncrustable Box

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Thursday, Sept. 24

Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun

Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced strawberries

Friday, Sept. 25

Entrees: Beef teriyaki bites with roll

Sides: Mashed potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches and fresh apple slices

Monday, Sept. 28

Entrees: Fish sticks

Sides: Hush puppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and pear halves

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Entrees: Chili mac with roll

Sides: Steamed broccoli, steamed carrots and sliced strawberries

