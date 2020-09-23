According to Ashe County Schools, menus are subject to change due to availability and weather conditions.
ACS K-8 Lunch Menu
Offered Daily: Sun Butter and Jelly Box, Yogurt, Cheese and Fruit Box
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Entrees: Deli ham and cheese sandwich
Sides: Cucumber slices with ranch, lettuce and tomato, mixed fruit and baked chips
Thursday, Sept. 24
Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun
Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced strawberries
Friday, Sept. 25
Entrees: Beef teriyaki bites with roll
Sides: Mashed potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches and fresh apple slices
Monday, Sept. 28
Entrees: Fish sticks
Sides: Hush puppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and pear halves
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Entrees: Chili mac with roll
Sides: Steamed broccoli, steamed carrots and sliced strawberries
Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College Lunch MenuOffered Daily: Smart Mouth Pizza and PB and J Uncrustable Box
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Daily curbside meals available for pickup at BRES, MVES, or WWES from 11:30 to noon
Thursday, Sept. 24
Entrees: Pork barbecue on bun
Sides: Coleslaw, tater tots, baked beans and sliced strawberries
Friday, Sept. 25
Entrees: Beef teriyaki bites with roll
Sides: Mashed potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches and fresh apple slices
Monday, Sept. 28
Entrees: Fish sticks
Sides: Hush puppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and pear halves
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Entrees: Chili mac with roll
Sides: Steamed broccoli, steamed carrots and sliced strawberries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.