JEFFERSON — Through the gracious act of an anonymous donor, Ashe County Schools received several classroom collections of books from Scholastic for 3rd and 4th grade classrooms at all three elementary schools.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, K-12 Curriculum Director Julie Taylor and Student Services Director Jamie Little, along with Scholastic representative Lisa Thomas visited classrooms to deliver more than 600 books on Monday, Oct. 16.
The book collections include classic and popular titles such as “Harry Potter”, “Ramona Quimby, Age 8”, “Superfudge”, “Magic Tree House” and “I Survived”.
“We are very thankful to have the opportunity to update books for our elementary students to read while in their classroom. The pure joy and excitement students experienced as they explored the new books was priceless,” said Cox. “We are grateful for this generous gift that will continue to make students smile for years to come.”
