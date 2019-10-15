JEFFERSON — During the Ashe County Board of Education’s regular meeting Monday, Oct. 7, Superintendent Phyllis Yates announced that Ashe County Schools will be holding its inaugural “State of the Schools” presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The presentation, modeled after the annual State of the Union address, will serve as an opportunity to highlight educational achievements, provide updates on ACS initiatives, and raise awareness among parents regarding school and internet safety, as well as other concerns.
Following the main presentation, which is expected to last around an hour, breakout sessions will be held to offer more detailed discussion on specific topics, such as vaping or social media safety, according to ACS Human Resources Director Roy Putman.
“It’s meant to be a celebratory time,” Putman said, adding that it’s also meant to be informative for the public. “Hopefully, this will be a tradition that carries on.”
Putman said the event will try to include as many community members as possible, in addition to ACS directors, administrators and principals. Principals, directors and guest speakers will each share remarks, Putman said.
“Ultimately, the goal is to get all stakeholders from the community in to talk about Ashe County Schools,” Putman said. “We want to bring them new information that’s usable, and I want them to leave encouraged about the state of Ashe County Schools.”
The presentation will be held inside of the auditorium at Ashe County High School Tuesday, Nov. 12. Putman said more detailed information will be released within the next few weeks. Ashe Post & Times will provide an update when available.
