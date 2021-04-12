ASHE COUNTY — Ashe county remains steady with a total of 13 active cases of COVID-19 as of April 9. Thirty-five individuals are currently being monitored actively as vaccines continue to roll out throughout the county. A total of 2,136 cases have been accumulated since testing began
AppHealthCare reported a total of 200 first doses being allocated the week of April 5. As of April 9, 6,630 first doses had been administered. In the same week, 500 second doses were allocated with 4,510 of those being given.
In Ashe, 27.2 percent of the county have been partially vaccinated and 21.7 percent has been fully vaccinated, according to AppHealthCare.
Watauga has 36 active cases with 51 individuals being monitored. Alleghany has 16 cases and 48 are being monitored. During the course of the pandemic Watauga has totaled 4,544 cases and Alleghany has the lowest of the three district counties, with 976.
Ashe County has fallen from significant impact to moderate impact over the course of the last two weeks. The county is currently in light yellow, and the state of North Carolina has continued to brighten over the course of the pandemic, Alleghany currently being in the green area of low impact.
Group 5, anyone older than 16, is now eligible for vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine has been made available for ages 16-17, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been approved for those 18 and older.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccination, visit apphealthcare.com or call (828)-795-1970.
North Carolina has totaled 935,061 cases during the course of the pandemic as of April 12. More than 11,700,000 tests have been completed in the state, according to NCDHHS.
John Hopkins University & Medicine has reported 136,468,706 global cases. There have been 2,943,402 COVID-19 related deaths, about 560,000 of those being in the US.
AppHealthCare is offering equity throughout vaccinations. Anyone in need of transportation help can use the Ashe County Transportation Authority to get to and from vaccination sites. For residents, transportation. They are also offering interpreters to help with vaccine appointments.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact our neighbors and surrounding counties, we encourage everyone to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands, and social distancing whenever possible. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We have protocols in place to ensure that we are able to meet the needs of our patients and our community,” said a statement from Ashe Memorial Hospital.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If residents receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges them to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
