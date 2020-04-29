CHAPEL HILL —The Morehead-Cain Foundation recently announced its class of 2024 which will welcome 70 new Morehead-Cain scholars to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Scholars were selected statewide, nationwide and globally.
The class of 2024 includes 37 scholars from NC and 33 scholars who attended school outside of NC. The 33 out-of-state scholars include 26 students who attended school in 15 different states and Washington, D.C. Globally, there are three scholars who attended school in Canada, two from the United Kingdom, one from Germany and one from Singapore.
Among those chosen is Ashe County High school student, Julia Bassett.
Bassett will graduate this spring from ACHS, where she serves as senior class president, leader of the Student Council and president of the Beta Club. During her high school career she served as a member and captain of the varsity soccer team, Husky Vanguard Marching Band Drum Major and was a member of the indoor track team. Outside of ACHS, Bassett is a member of the Catalyst Sports Rock Climbing team and the High Country Environmental Club while also actively volunteering with the local arts council.
During her time at Carolina, Bassett is interested in studying biology and nutrition. She is the daughter of Michael and Rita Bassett of Boone.
The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC-Chapel Hill. It also features a distinctive program of summer enrichment experiences designed to stretch students beyond their comfort zones. Scholars learn and grow throughout their four summers. They have opportunities to complete an outdoor leadership course, work in teams on problems facing cities throughout North America, work with organizations around the globe and gain professional experience to help launch their careers.
The Foundation is home to the first merit scholarship program in the United States, and was founded at the country’s first public university, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
