WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Senior Center had its annual Valentine’s Day Party on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. An array of cookies, cakes and other sweets as well as a festive punch were available for all to enjoy.
According to Senior Center Director Glenda Luther, about 100 people show up each year and it is the center’s biggest event.
“You see all the ladies they are in all their red and whites and pinks. They really enjoy it,” Luther said.
The event started with an advocacy event which gave guests and residents the opportunity to write postcards thanking the state legislators who help support and fund the senior center. In the cards, they also listed why they love the senior center and what it means to them.
After the advocacy event, guests lined up to help themselves to all of the food which included pigs in a blanket, fruit and vegetable trays and lots of desserts. There was also a special Valentine’s Day punch, which was so popular that the volunteer manning the refreshments table frequently refilled the bowl.
Smoky Mountain Barbecue donated banana pudding, McDonalds donated sweet tea, Ashe County Cheese donated a large cheese platter and Ingles donated a vegetable tray for the event.
After everyone had a chance to help themselves to a plate, it was time for Bingo. This year they had more than 200 gifts prepared for guests to win.
The guests enjoyed several rounds of bingo and everyone won a prize at least once.
Once a participant “called” bingo, they were not allowed to get a second prize until everyone in the room had won at least once.
Upcoming events at the Senior Center include a Fine Art Traditional Watercolor Painting Class and a floral arrangement class.
The painting class will be led by Monica Linville, a working professional studio artist of 30 years. Sign-up and a deposit for the class of $80 is due by Feb. 21 to reserve a spot in the class. Classes will begin on March 2 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Those interested may sign up by contacting the front desk at (336) 246-4347.
Jeanne Walker will be holding a two-hour floral arrangement class starting March 5. The class will be free of charge on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. The first class will consist of learning what materials are needed for the class. Participants will learn how to make wreaths, table arrangements and other household crafts they can take home with them. Those interested can stop by the front desk or contact them by phone.
