JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sharing Center has continued to provide for those in need in the county amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has also expanded its services in a variety of ways.
The Ashe County Sharing Center was established in 1983 after a group of concerned and caring Ashe Countians gathered to discuss hunger in the county and provide assistance to those needing help in our community.
Spearheading efforts at the Sharing Center are Executive Director Michael Sexton, pantry manager Carolyn Greer and Board chair Kelly Vannoy.
Today, the Ashe County Sharing Center provides more food to its community than similar food pantries located in Watauga, Alleghany and Wilkes counties.
“We are grateful that we can and we are grateful that people share what they have,” Vannoy said. “Because everybody cannot come in to the drive through.”
Vannoy said Ashe County is fortunate to having this resource because other communities do not have a sharing center that serves them in the capacity that Ashe County Sharing Center does.
Vannoy added that often clients who receive extra food will give it to someone they know who is in need of it.
The Sharing Center encourages people to expand their reach by sharing any extra items they receive with others.
Sexton said starting immediately with their first drive through distribution, they began picking up new families.
“We have given out approximately 22,000 gallons of milk since we bought our new walk-in refrigeration outside,” Sexton said.
They can now park eight or nine pallets of milk and produce inside the cooler and easily access it during drive-through distribution.
According to Sexton, mass distribution has been made possible due to the priority the Sharing Center has placed on infrastructure.
Additions to their facility include an outside shed, a covered area outside, the walk-in refrigerator and an expanded driveway.
The expanded driveway includes a five-foot area for volunteers to stand while checking in clients on distribution days. According to Sexton, this will serve as the new check-in area for the foreseeable future.
“As of Oct. 30, we have picked up 608 new families just in Ashe County,” Sexton said.
According to Sexton, many of these new clients lost their jobs or were waiting to file for unemployment and needed help for a short-period of time.
Sexton and Vannoy said many families were forced to make choices between purchasing food or medicine and paying utility bills.
In March, the Sharing Center switched to a drive through method of distribution to prevent spreading the virus. Sexton said during the second week in March it was very crowded inside the building, which prompted him to call an emergency board meeting.
After the meeting, the decision was made to implement the drive through method to protect clients and volunteers.
The Sharing Center also increased the amount of child-friendly food in boxes, the amount of frozen meat and the amount of fresh produce and milk.
The Ashe Senior Mobile Pantry has doubled the amount of weekly food backpacks distributed to homebound senior citizens. 240 meals were provided by Clean Eatz to each homebound senior for six weeks, which was made possible by anonymous donors.
The Children’s Mobile Pantry has been delivering food twice a month and the size of food boxes have increased and now include more child-friendly options. According to Sexton, prior to the pandemic, the program delivered 50 pounds of food once a month. The program has about 60 families enrolled.
“These families are getting about 300 pounds of food a month, home-delivered to their doorstep,” Sexton said.
During the school year, healthy backpacks go home through the school each week, to ensure that children always have food to eat.
“All of our schools, both in March and now, are fully stocked with backpacks,” Sexton said.
Through a special grant received, the Children’s Mobile Pantry was able to provide a hygiene box that included two large tubes of toothpaste, two extra-large containers of laundry detergent, five bars of household soap and 12 rolls of toilet paper.
The Sharing Center also prepares and provides food backpacks for Wilkes Community College Ashe Campus students to pick up independently, as needed, while out of college.
They continue to serve three communities in the Northwest Ashe Mobile Pantry which includes the towns of Lansing, Creston and Warrensville.
According to Sexton, the Mobile Pantry serves about 280 families per month in two hours. Each month, they distribute anywhere from 75 to 125 pounds of food.
The Sharing Center has also prepared special boxes that include both peanut butter and an increased amount of canned meat for Ashe Memorial Hospital to provide to discharged patients.
Ashe County Sharing Center is a partner agency with Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem, which serves 18 counties in the state and over 470 agencies.
Due to COVID-19, the Sharing Center has experienced a decrease in volunteers.
“When we saw that we did not have a volunteer base and we needed to have these big distributions and then we had to turn around and have bonus COVID distributions, we needed a workforce, we needed volunteers,” Sexton said.
Vannoy Construction started having their workers donate their time as volunteers. Sexton reached out to the community and asked other businesses and organizations including AEV, SkyLine, Ashe Memorial Hospital, the Department of Social Services to form teams of volunteers.
“These are your neighbors, these are your friends, sometimes these are your employees that need a little extra help,” Sexton said. “We just could not do it ourselves because of the volume of people we are serving.”
Due to the high volume of traffic on distribution days, the Jefferson Police Department assists with traffic.
“I’m thankful that the community, they see that line and they know what is happening and they understand,” Vannoy said.
During drive-through distribution, a family is sent through every 38 seconds. Families are advised to have their trunks and backseats cleared and leave other family members at home aside from the driver.
According to Sexton, the Sharing Center has moved approximately 1.2 million pounds of food valued at 2 million dollars as of Oct. 30. As of the same time last year, the Sharing Center moved 598,000 pounds of food. They have doubled the amount of food due to COVID relief and providing services to 608 new families.
“We have really got our hands on as many food resources as possible, through Second Harvest, through Operation Blessings, through the grocery stores, through individual donations, we have amassed as much food as we could so we could make it available to these new families and our regular families,” Sexton said.
According to Sexton, the Sharing Center plans to distribute a pallet and a half of hand sanitizer in December. This was ordered by Sexton through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and it is planned for each family to receive three to four 24 ounce jars.
Also provided to the Sharing Center by FEMA was several thousand masks. There were also homemade masks provided by individuals in the community. The masks along with hand sanitizer and soap were provided during a previous distribution event.
“Without our donations, without our donors, we could not do this,” Sexton said.
The Sharing Center relies on a system of “neighbor helping neighbor.”
Both Sexton and Vannoy encourage the community not to judge people on distribution days based on what vehicles they are driving.
Many clients borrow cars to use from neighbors, friends and family members while community members also pick up food for those who do not have a way to get to the Sharing Center.
“People are not going to wait in line for food unless they need it, so we do not need to judge people,” Sexton said.
Sexton shared what he anticipates for the Sharing Center in 2021:
They will continue their drive-through method of distribution until the government informs them they it is safe to be around each other without wearing a mask.
Sexton also said he anticipates there to be more families in need of their services next year.
Vannoy said that both volunteers and clients will need to continue to be flexible and adaptable.
For information about scheduled distribution days or to stay informed about the Sharing Center follow or visit the Facebook page @Ashe County Sharing Center, Inc. Any upcoming events are posted on the page, along with whether or not it is a monthly box distribution or a bonus distribution. A bonus distribution is food that anybody is eligible for.
Both Sexton and Vannoy encourage the community to share any information with their friends and families.
“You never know who in your circle might need food,” Vannoy said.
The Sharing Center continues to rely on donors for their financial support in order to meet the needs of their clients.
Donations are accepted by mail at P.O. Box 705, Jefferson, NC 28640. Monetary donations are also accepted through the website at www.ashesharingcenter.org.
