ASHE COUNTY - For a group of Ashe County children, this past Christmas had a little more joy to it. Ashe County Toys for Tots was able to give Christmas presents to 115 children in the county, according to Luke Whichard, who leads the Ashe County chapter of Toys for Tots.
“We did pretty well. We collected more toys from the community than we have ever in the seven years that I have been doing this so it turned out to be a really good year,” Whichard said.
The Toys for Tots fundraiser in Ashe County is always a popular one around the holiday season because 100% of the donations and contributions stay in the county for children in the Ashe County school system.
Whichard explained that when he collects donations, he will then go to Walmart and other toy vendors and buy a lot of toys at discounted rates. The guidance counselors at Ashe County schools will provide Toys for Tots with a list of less-fortunate students that will receive a Christmas gift.
“We built bags based on age and whether they are a boy or a girl, then we passed out the toys at the VFW next to Ashe Park,” Whichard said.
The Salvation Army also came out this year and donated a full Christmas meal in a box with all the trimmings for the families that came to pick up the gifts.
“We checked them in, we brought out the toys for them in bigs and we gave each family a box with the food in it,” Whichard said. "It was very successful."
Toys for Tots is a 503 (c) (3) that was founded by the United States Marine Corps in 1947 but became an official nonprofit organization founded on behalf of the U.S. Marines in 1991. Each year, the goal of the national organization is to help provide a new toy to the many less fortunate children in the United States. In 2021 alone, the Toys for Tots program collected and distributed 19 million toys to 7.3 million less fortunate children across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.