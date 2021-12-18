ASHE COUNTY — Nearly 800 Ashe County Veterans reposed in the Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens. Commemorating their service has become the passion of Janet Barr, who owns the Quiet Country Amish Furniture business in West Jefferson.
Barr approached neighboring business owner Joshua Roten of Appalachian Legacy Funeral services to raise local awareness in Wreaths Across America. Their collaboration resulted in 150 locally sourced evergreen wreaths being placed reverently at gravesites in December 2019. Plans to build upon that start were muted by COVID-19 concerns in 2020.
Rain marked this year's event, but was not enough to dampen the spirits of sisters Dot Testerman and Nancy T. Lewis, who turned out Saturday in honor of their late brother and Army veteran Norman Lee Testerman.
"He graduated from Lansing High School, and the next day he and friend went off to Fort Benning, Georgia for basic training," the sisters remembered at the event. Testerman's tour of duty took him to post WWII Germany, where he would spend four years in service to his country.
Each December, National Wreaths Across America Day follows the lead from Arlington National Cemetery in the coordination of more than 2500 ceremonies in all 50 states, at sea and overseas. Its mission is to "Remember our fallen U.S. Veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach your children the value of freedom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.