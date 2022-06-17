ASHE COUNTY — Another school year is right around the corner. This can be a difficult and stressful time for many families who do not have the money to purchase needed school supplies.
The Seventeenth Annual Ashe County School Supply Drive is now underway to help children in Ashe County.
New school supplies can be donated through Friday, August 12, and will be distributed among the Guidance Counselors in Ashe County Public Schools.
Drop-off locations include the three LifeStore branches located in Jefferson and West Jefferson, Fifth-Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, Skyline National Bank, First National Bank, Generations Ashe, Medi-Home Hospice, Ashe County Public Library, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Drug, Peoples Drug, Warrensville Drug, AEV, GE, United Chemi-Con, Ingle’s, CJ’s Market and Riverview Community Center.
Gift cards and monetary donations will also be appreciated. Checks can be made out to Generations Ashe and in the Memo section write "School Supply Drive."
If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Richardson, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-4347. Thank you for supporting our youth.
The school supply drive is sponsored by the Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Program along with Ashe County Schools.
