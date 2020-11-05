WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Program is holding its Annual Canned Food Drive to help families in need during the winter months.
The Canned Food Drive began on Oct. 5 and will end on Dec. 4. This year will be different as we are still dealing with COVID-19. We will be accepting monetary donations only and will distribute all monies between Ashe County’s local food banks that consist of: The Sharing Center, Ashe Really Cares, A.S.H.E. (A Safe Home for Everyone) and Ashe Outreach Ministries.
If you would like to participate by making a monetary donation, please make your check payable to Ashe Services for Aging and in the memo section of the check write "Canned Food Drive". Checks can also be mailed to Ashe Services for Aging, 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
If you have any questions, please call Terri Hopkins, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-4347 email TerriHopkins@ashecountygov.com.
