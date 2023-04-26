WEST JEFFERSON - The 38th annual Ashe County Volunteer Awards were held on Thursday, April 20 at Generations Ashe. There was a record number of nominations this year and everybody was excited to be able to hold an indoor event after not being able to the past couple of years due to COVID-19.
There was a great turnout for the event and folks seemed to be happy to be together again. Ashe County owes a great deal of appreciation to all the volunteers who give their time, talents, energy, and enthusiasm to create a positive impact throughout the community. They are making an investment that yields immeasurable benefits, not just to those receiving their services, but also to themselves.
Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Richardson said that it was an honor to show appreciation to all the volunteers for helping to "Make a Difference" in the lives of others.
Richardson wanted to send a special thank you to the Ashe County Commissioners for allowing the event to happen and for their continued support of volunteerism in Ashe County.
Winners of this year's Ashe County Volunteer Awards
Individual - Keshea Roland
Family - Robert and Annette DePalma
Group/Team - Pond Mountain Fire & Rescue
Youth - Lane Miller
Senior - Margaret "Pearl" Johnson and Junior "Guy" Graybeal
