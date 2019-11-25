JEFFERSON — Bill Burkett, coordinator for the Ashe County Wildlife Club’s association with N.C. Hunters for the Hungry, is hoping Ashe County hunters feel the holiday spirit and continue hunting once they fill their own freezers this year. For the 10th year the Wildlife Club is sponsoring N.C. Hunters for the Hungry.
“I hope that is a good sign that hunters are now fully aware of this program that provides free protein-rich meals for the needy in Ashe County,” Burkett said.
N.C. Hunters for the Hungry is a charitable program where hunters who harvest deer can take them to Joe’s Place, a meat processor at 638 Friendship Baptist Church Road in Jefferson. The processor dresses the deer at a steep discount, since the processed meat goes to feed the needy.
The meat is ground up like hamburger in two-pound packages and distributed to four organizations in the county that give away the wrapped meat to needy families. The Ashe County Wildlife Club has sponsored the program for 10 years, including making large financial donations to reimburse the processor.
“N.C. Hunters for the Hungry depends on two types of folks. We need hunters who have already filled their own freezers with deer to continue hunting, and to donate those extra deer to the program. We also need folks who want to support the needy in their community by making financial donations to process the meat so it can be given away,” Burkett said.
The organizations that get the meals are Ashe Really Cares, Ashe Outreach Ministries and Camp New Hope. Each deer yields around 40 to 50 pounds of meat. If just 100 deer are donated in Ashe County, that would yield more than two tons of deer meat that will be consumed this winter by needy families. That amounts to more than 2,000 meals given away free to needy families.
Burkett encourages the churches in the county take up second collections, and for individuals and corporations to send checks. N.C. Hunters for the Hungry is a 501(c3) organization, meaning that donations are tax deductible for those itemizing their tax returns. The checks may be made out to N.C. Hunters for the Hungry-Ashe County and mailed to 707 Friendship Baptist Church Road, Jefferson, N.C. 28640. Be sure to earmark the check for Ashe County so the funds will stay in the county.
“There are a lot of winners with Hunters for the Hungry. Needy families will get the protein they need. Hunters will get to extend their hunting season. People who drive on the roads will be less likely to hit a roaming deer if it has already been harvested. Ashe County residents wanting to donate to a local charity will know that their donation stays right in the county and 100 percent of it will be put to a good cause,” Burkett said.
Ashe County Wildlife Club maintains shotgun, rifle, and pistol ranges at 3220 Big Peak Creek Road, near Laurel Springs (about 15 miles east of Jefferson off N.C. 88 East). Membership is $175 for new members and $125 for regular members each year after joining the club. Lifetime memberships are available. For more details on the club, visit www.acwlc.org or search on Facebook for Ashe County Wildlife Club. Membership applications can be downloaded from the website, or picked up from Weaver Equipment Company at 102 South Main Street in Jefferson.
