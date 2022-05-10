WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Democratic Party met at West Jefferson Park for their regular session April meeting on April 26.
To begin the meeting, party chair Ralph Sorrell gave the treasurer's report, stating that the beginning balance was $3,798.60 and with expenses, the ending balance was $3,787.90.
In old business, the party discussed the Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep on April 2 in which 12 members participated. They collected 22 bags of trash and a variety of other items at their established area on Deep Ford Road in Lansing.
On Monday, April 18, Beth Sorrell attended the Candidates Forum at the Ashe County Wildlife Club where she introduced herself as a candidate for Ashe County Commissioner. Sorrell stated that she felt welcomed, despite being the only Democrat running for the position.
Third Vice Chair, Elaine Jacobs, officially stepped down from her position in April.
"We are currently looking for a replacement for the vacated position as well as a delegate for the State Convention," said Sorrell. If interested, please contact Sorrell.
In new business, the meeting then moved to discussion on the Day of Action held by the State Party on April 30.
"Michael Careccia is our Western Carolina Organizer," said Sorrell. "He will start putting together a Turf map for our people to use while canvassing this weekend. We will focus on democrats who tend not to vote in off year elections or primaries trying to get them to come out and vote. We also have new palm cards to hand out while canvassing."
The party also discussed their need for an office space to house their headquarters for six months or less. Party member Elsie Hall stated she has made contact with a few realtors but has had no luck in securing a space. They party is looking for a building with good street access and sufficient parking.
The Executive Committee has been discussing their annual Century Club Social, which was agreed upon to have at the New River Brewing Tasting Room on June 7. This will be a heavy hors' d'oeuvres event.
The party's next meeting will be May 24 at 6 p.m. in West Jefferson Park.
