LANSING — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its 32nd Annual FDR Dinner on Friday, Sept. 23, in Lansing at “The Barn”.
Party Chair, Ralph Sorrell cited a pamphlet entitled “Why Be a Democrat” from the Kennedy Administration that pushed for higher minimum wages and help for farmers, among other things, that are still issues today. He also talked about how the Biden administration has passed bills that expand healthcare, infrastructure, childcare and fight climate change.
Beth Sorrell, candidate for County Commissioner spoke about her interest in promoting an outdoor economy and programs to give young people healthy activities.
Ben Massey, candidate for NC House District 93, talked about how, when he gets to Raleigh, he’s going to work to expand Medicaid, which will help fund Ashe Memorial Hospital, as well as economic development for the district.
Kyle Parrish, candidate for the 5th District US House said that our current representative, Virginia Foxx is a Washington insider and does not listen to us anymore. He promised to be a Representative of the People.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the “FDR Award” to Polly Jones for ‘Excellence in Service’. Ralph Sorrell spoke about Jones’ work in the 70’s to stop the damming of the New River.
Polly Jones gave a passionate speech about how Franklin Roosevelt lifted this nation out of the Great Depression, started the ‘March of Dimes’, bringing electricity to Appalachia, planning the Normandy invasion, and so much more.
