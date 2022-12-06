WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held their final meeting of the year on Nov. 22 at the Ashe County Arts Council.
The meeting began with old business, including a thanks from Chair Ralph Sorrell to those who volunteered to work at the Democratic Headquarters. The Headquarters is now closed and the party will continue their search for a space.
On Nov. 14, four volunteers worked at the Ashe Food Pantry to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals to 135 families around the community.
After the election, the party had a victory celebration at the New River Taproom.
“Although the outcome of the election was not what we had hoped for, it was fun for us,” said Sorrell.
Sorell and wife, Beth, along with a few others, attended the DownHomeNC monthly meeting on Nov 9. Although the group is non-partisan, Sorrell stated that they did a lot of work for the campaigns for which both he and the party are thankful.
The meeting continued with an in-depth discussion on the election and how the Democrats can get their message out. Kyle Parrish, former candidate for Congress, attended the meeting and shed light on his experiences and how he thinks the party should build support in rural areas.
“Ashe was not the only rural county that didn’t fare well in this election,” said Sorrell. “Alleghany and Watauga had trouble too. This is happening in many rural counties.”
Parrish stated that the NCDP mainly focuses on candidates in urban areas and that the rural parties need to band together for support.
To end the meeting, the party decided that from Jan. to April of 2023, their monthly meetings will be held at the Arts Council on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
