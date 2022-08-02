WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democrats held its monthly meeting on July 26 at the organization’s new headquarters in downtown West Jefferson.
The meeting began with old business discussion, which included their grand opening on July 16. They held an ice cream social with music by Scot Pope and more than 50 guests were in attendance.
The group also spoke on Cheri Beasley’s visit to Ashe on July 24 where she spoke with guests and made her mark for the US Senate.
In upcoming events, the party spoke on Ben Massey’s team gearing up for canvassing. Massey is running for NC House District 93. Party Chair Ralph Sorrell said that campaign signs are available at the headquarters for anyone who would like one for their yard.
Discussion on the upcoming FDR dinner was also in motion and planning will begin soon. The dinner is in the works for September The target venue will be The Barn in Lansing, where the event was held last year.
Soil and Water Supervisor candidate Dr. Joshua Biggers joined the meeting and talked about his plans to address serious problems across Ashe County, including soil erosion, flood damage and water quality. For more information, contact Dr. Biggers at votebiggers.com/.
Member Elsie Hall then stated that volunteers are needed for the Litter Sweep on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. The sweep will take place at their designated spot on Deep Ford Road in Lansing. To volunteer, email Hall at elsiehall08@gmail.com.
To end the meeting, Sorrell stated that volunteers are needed for headquarters staff. The shifts are two hours long Wednesday — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email Nancy Yamashita for more information at nancyemi@skybest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.