JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its monthly meeting via Zoom Video Communications on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Treasurer LaVonda Clouse presented the party’s current balance of $3,246.64.
Chairman Ralph Sorrell announced that the headquarters was closed on Nov. 15 because the lease ended. He thanked party members Steve and Jackie Schwinn, as well as the volunteers who helped man the headquarters over the past few months.
On behalf of media chairperson Courtney Hartzog, Beth Sorrell provided an update on the TextOut program. She said between her campaign and the Democratic campaign they sent about 2,000 text messages.
She added that they received several good responses and she felt the program works better for a single candidate versus a party.
She also said that the party needs to spend the next year trying to spread positive messages and educational reading materials corresponding with the party’s platform.
Sorrell announced the executive committee change that Clouse has decided to step down from her position as treasurer and party member Steve Panella has agreed to step in as the new treasurer.
Clouse has agreed to remain in her position until the state convention is held in 2021.
“LaVonda you have done an outstanding job,” Sorrell said.
There was a discussion about the election results lead by Sorrell during the meeting.
He said the turnout of voters in North Carolina was greater than that of the nation.
He added that statewide, he anticipated the turnout would benefit the Democratic Party but the result was the opposite.
Sorrell asked party members what their message would be moving forward.
“This is just something we need to think about, whatever we are selling they are not buying,” Sorrell said.
A party member suggested beginning with broadband expansion and then expanding their message to include Medicaid expansion. There was agreement that this would be a good idea that would appeal to registered Independents.
There will be no meeting in December and the next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party will be Jan. 26.
Sorrell encouraged all members to email or call him to alert him of any suggestions or ideas for party involvement. Although it is difficult to determine what the issues may be in 2022, he asked everybody to start brainstorming messages for the party and ways to communicate them.
“Healthcare is always going to be an issue, jobs are always going to be an issue, climate change is always going to be an issue,” Sorrell said. “So these are things that we can always start a baseline of things to work on. We need to work on message.”
