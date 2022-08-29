LAUREL SPRINGS — The Ashe County Democrats went on the road with this month’s meeting on Aug. 23, which was held at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center.
Chair Ralph Sorrell reported on the Party’s litter sweep on Deep Ford Rd. in Lansing that netted 12 bags of trash.
Also, canvassing for the Democratic candidates is underway. Volunteers are needed for that as well as staffing the downtown West Jefferson Headquarters, which is currently open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. and later on Gallery Crawl nights.
Upcoming events include the FDR Dinner on Sept. 23 in the Barn at the Creeper Trail Park in Lansing. Polly Jones will be the FDR Award recipient to honor her contribution to Ashe County and the Democratic Party.
The ACDP will also participate in food distribution at the Ashe Food Pantry on Sept. 19.
Ben Massey, candidate for NC House District 93 (Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany) reported on the work his campaign has done to register voters at ASU and his endorsement from the American Association of Social Workers.
Beth Sorrell, candidate for County Commissioner, gave an update on her campaign, which includes outreach to young Latinos to get them more involved.
There was discussion about how to provide rides to voters to the polls and help folks who want absentee ballots obtain them. Ralph Sorrell said they can be requested now through the Board of Elections.
Ben Massey made a final point of how many great things have been accomplished in the last two years by the Democratic Party including the COVID-19 Relief Bill, The bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill and now the Inflation Reduction Act that addresses Climate Change in a real way, and reduces healthcare costs for hard working people. He said the democrats need to get the “good news’ out, and rock and roll.”
